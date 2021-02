Vacation Vibes

Kim went on a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos with her daughters and sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie in January 2021 amid her marital troubles with husband Kanye West. North and Chicago hit the beach with their mom for some sweet pics and Kim’s eldest child later left a sweet note to the KKW Beauty founder. “Mom I Love You,” she wrote on a roll of toilet paper. “I love you too North, forever!!!” Kim captioned an Instagram pic of North’s adorable handiwork.