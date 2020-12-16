Pregnancies Celebrities Who Have Posed Nude While Pregnant: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 16, 2020 Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram 25 8 / 25 Jamie Otis The Married at First Sight alum gazed down at her bare belly at 39 weeks pregnant in May 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News