Pregnancies Celebrities Who Have Posed Nude While Pregnant: Pics By Riley Cardoza January 21, 2021 Morgan Stewart Courtesy Morgan Stewart/Instagram 26 1 / 26 Morgan Stewart The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum covered her chest while posing in her closet in January 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Shop the 5 Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry January Skin Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News