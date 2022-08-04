A Solemn Goodbye

In May 2021, the Obamas lost Bo, the first dog they adopted during their time in the White House. “Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” the former president wrote via Instagram. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”