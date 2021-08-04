Birthday Throwback

Both Barack and Michelle honored their youngest daughter with Instagram tributes for her 20th birthday in June 2021. “Happy birthday to my darling Sasha!” the Becoming author captioned a throwback photo of herself holding her daughter. “I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming.”

Barack added: “Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next.”