Obama Family Album: Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Through the Years

Sasha Obama Starts College at University of Michigan in September
Sasha Obama and President Barack Obama walk on the tarmac to board Air Force One at Air Station Cape Cod on August 21, 2016. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock
Birthday Throwback

Both Barack and Michelle honored their youngest daughter with Instagram tributes for her 20th birthday in June 2021. “Happy birthday to my darling Sasha!” the Becoming author captioned a throwback photo of herself holding her daughter. “I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming.”

Barack added: “Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next.”

