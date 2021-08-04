Pics

Obama Family Album: Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Through the Years

By
Darius Rucker, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama Obama Family Gallery
 Theo Wargo/WireImage
35
24 / 35
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Happy Holidays

The Obamas beamed while celebrating Christmas in December 2014.

Back to top