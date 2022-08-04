Magnificent Mom

The “Renegades: Born in the USA” cohost honored his wife with a loving Instagram post for Mother’s Day 2021. “On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls,” he wrote. “And I hope you’ll take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors — all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother’s Day.”