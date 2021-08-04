Pics Obama Family Album: Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff August 4, 2021 John van Hasselt/Corbis via Getty Images 35 15 / 35 Patriotic Bunch In the lead-up to the 2008 presidential election, the future first family attended a 4th of July event. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News