Pics

Obama Family Album: Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Through the Years

By
Barack Obama Malia Sasha Michelle Obama Family Gallery
 G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images
35
23 / 35
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Teamed Up

The family of four kicked back at a basketball game in College Park, Maryland, in November 2013.

Back to top