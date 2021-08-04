Pics Obama Family Album: Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff August 4, 2021 G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images 35 23 / 35 Teamed Up The family of four kicked back at a basketball game in College Park, Maryland, in November 2013. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News