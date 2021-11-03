Breaking Her Silence

Munn addressed her pregnancy for the first time in September 2021, telling Access, “I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

She added that her dogs had “no idea” she was pregnant. “I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach,” Munn told the outlet. “They don’t care.”