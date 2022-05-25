6 Months Olivia Munn Says Son Malcolm Lit Up Our Whole World

Malcolm’s Milestones

“6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. It’s so much fun getting to know him,” the actress gushed in a May 2022 Instagram post celebrating her son turning 6 months old. “He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel ) … he wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home.”

Munn continued: “I can’t stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky. I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world.”