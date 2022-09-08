A Mom First

“There’s nothing that is more important to me,” Wilde gushed to Vanity Fair in September 2022. “I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They’re my best friends.”

The Change-Up actress also credits Otis and Daisy with giving her strength and perseverance. “We almost find more strength in protecting others than protecting ourselves. I think that I am able to withstand all of the nonsense because I’m protecting them,” she added.