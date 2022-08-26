Bonding Over Her Work
During an interview with Us, the actress opened up about her son and daughter’s interest in her industry.
“They think all movies are directed by women,” she exclusively told Us in November 2019. “They’ll be like, ‘Who directed this? Who is she?’”
At the time, the O.C. alum noted that her kids hadn’t seen her directorial debut, Booksmart, adding, “Every day, [Otis is] like, ‘Can I watch Booksmart today?’ I’m like, ‘There’s probably, like, four minutes cut together that you could watch. So I have to make the G-rated Booksmart.”
She added: “I have to make something that they can watch. I have to make some child content.”
Back to top