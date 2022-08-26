Making Her Kids a Priority

“Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making,” Wilde told Vogue in January 2022 about navigating life as a single mother. “I think we owe it to our children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”

The Broadway alum also addressed online criticism about her spending time with Styles without Otis and Daisy. “You can go deep on Cold War influences on family structure, why we all think we need, you know, a two-parent household and a microwave,” she added. “The work I’ve done personally in the last decade has been learning to have a voice and taking my voice seriously.”

Wilde noted that she had “no time” for opinions that “control women by using guilt and shame.”