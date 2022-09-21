The Coparenting Approach

In September 2022, Wilde discussed how her split from Sudeikis affected their kids. “It’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way. My priority is them, as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy.”

The director added: “If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s OK. But it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”