Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Best Parenting Quotes Over the Years

Always in ‘Mom Mode’

Perry went into detail about life at home with Daisy during a September 2022 interview on the “SmartLess” podcast, noting that being in “mom mode” is always a priority on days off. “I am working a lot and I’ve always worked a lot. I’m kind of a matriarchal figure,” she said. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to. … [It] doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock and we’re going to go and do breakfast and yes, I have the no sleep shakes.”

The singer added at the time that it “doesn’t feel good” to miss out on her daughter’s milestones. “She’s 2, so she’s at that point where it’s like she’s saying new words every day and the other day she was just saying some words that I didn’t teach her and I was like, ‘Damn it,'” she said.