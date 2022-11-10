Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Best Parenting Quotes Over the Years

The Lessons of Motherhood

In November 2022, the singer opened up about what no one told her about the early days of motherhood.

“What? This is crazy!” Perry said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. “You’re feeding in the same corner of the same room for six weeks straight thinking, ‘Will I ever leave this house? And if I do, will they be OK?’”

She added: “You get this surge of joy back and it just makes everything come to life. For me, I’ve learned a lot about presence and that was something that I really wanted to give as a mother is just, ‘Yeah, there’s a zillion WhatsApp chats on fire, but I’m going to put this down and I’m going to color with you right now for 30 minutes because I love you.’”