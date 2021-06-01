The Little Things

Perry described the “healing journey” she took ahead of motherhood, telling L’Officiel magazine in May 2021 that she had been “nervous” to welcome her daughter. “Now I get it,” the singer explained. “Now I realize this is it. This is the living part. E​very day I’m like, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?’ There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back.”