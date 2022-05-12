The Unconditional Love of Motherhood

During a May 2022 episode of the “Life Will Be the Death of Me With Chelsea Handler” podcast, Perry opened up about her first time experiencing motherhood.

“I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz,” the pop star explained. “Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just Daisy’s happiness. Her happiness really gives me that joy. But, a lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer also revealed how being a mom keeps her “grounded.”

She added: “My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective. She’s given me a love I’ve never had before. I’ve always been wanting that love … and then when she came,** it was like, ‘I love you. For no reason. Just because you are. I was like, ‘What? And you don’t need anything from me? Other than some food?’”

The American Idol star noted that Daisy has given her “unconditional love,’ which “always helps my mental health”, adding, “Knowing that I invest quality, present time with her makes me feel really good about myself, about being a mom, about being able to work as hard as I work. When I am with her, it’s quality, and it’s present, rather than trying to juggle everything all at once.”