Paris Hilton: I Would ‘Love to’ Have a Baby ‘This Year’

February 2022

“We cannot wait to start a family. We are so excited. We are just trying to find time in my schedule because I have so many projects going on,” Paris told Tamron Hall in February 2022. “It’s insane. I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media, so it’s been a lot of work, but [family is] something that is so important to me. I’m going to make time for it. So you’ll be seeing a little Paris or a little Carter soon.”

The former reality star added that she would “love to” expand her family “this year,” concluding, “We will see what happens. But [Reum] is just going to be the best dad. I just know I made the perfect choice in finding my perfect match.”