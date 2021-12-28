Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling

December 2021

During an interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio show, the athlete said that he had an amazing time celebrating his daughter’s first Christmas. “I don’t think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys,” he joked. “She was playing with literally everything. It was fun to see her do that.”

One of the tot’s gifts was a toy Lamborghini car. “It was awesome, and you can control it through a little remote control too,” Mahomes said of the snazzy ride. “I think it’s a bad sign for me that she’s already getting a black Lamborghini. Brittany’s already putting it in her head.”