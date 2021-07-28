Sweet Swimmer! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Photos With Sterling

Family Time Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling By Riley Cardoza July 28, 2021 Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram 6 6 / 6 July 2021 The mother-daughter pair posed during a summer swim. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s RV Life While Living on Coyote Pass More News