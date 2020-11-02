Babies

Patti Murin Reveals Daughter Cecily Had Open-Heart Surgery at 10 Weeks: She’s ‘a Superhero’

By
Patti Murin Reveals Daughter Had Open-Heart Surgery at 10 Weeks: She’s ‘a Superhero’
 Courtesy of Patti Murin/Instagram
9
3 / 9
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Throwback

The new mom gazed down at her little one in the hospital.

Back to top