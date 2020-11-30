Kids Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza November 30, 2020 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 80 79 / 80 Cozy and Cute Penelope and her mom were all smiles by a fireplace while wearing matching sweatsuits in November 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News