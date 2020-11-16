Kids Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza November 16, 2020 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 79 79 / 79 Cozy and Cute Penelope and her mom were all smiles by a fireplace while wearing matching sweatsuits in November 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News From Bear and Raiven to Noah and Rhain, Here’s Where the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Couples Stand Today Total Transformation! See How Much Khloe Kardashian Has Changed Over the Years These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News