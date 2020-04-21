Kids Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 58 57 / 58 Lady and the Tramp Penelope and her mom shared a plate of spaghetti in April 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Get These Filter Face Masks From Amazon by the End of April YouTuber NikkieTutorials Says ‘Don’t Meet Your Idols’ After Appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ More News