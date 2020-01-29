Kids Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza January 29, 2020 Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram 45 16 / 45 Like Aunt, Like Niece In February 2019, Penelope cut her hair to match her aunt Khloé Kardashian’s bob. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News