Kids Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza January 29, 2020 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 45 9 / 45 Pretty in Pink “Birthday mood,” Kardashian captioned a July 2017 shot of her daughter wearing a pink tutu and makeup. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News