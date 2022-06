Worth the Wait

In June 2022, Kim explained why she wanted to wait before introducing Davidson to her children.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker,” she said on the Today show on Tuesday, adding that she consulted with “a few therapists” ahead of time. “It’s different for everyone, and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”