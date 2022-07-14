‘Big ‘Dream’

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” Davidson told Kevin Hart during a July 2022 preview for season 2 of Peacock’s Hart to Heart. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like, my dream.”

The Bupkis star continued, “It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. … I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”