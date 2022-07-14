Ready for Marriage?

Davidson said during a July 2022 episode of Peacock’s Hart to Heart that he “100 percent” sees himself getting married before having kids, adding, “That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?”

He explained that his father’s 2001 death played a role in his vision for the future. “Since my dad died, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to have a kid.’ And like, I don’t like saying corny s–t — the reasoning was like, ‘I don’t want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now,'” the Suicide Squad actor said. “It wasn’t his fault [that] he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn’t have to feel like that. I’m very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn’t.”