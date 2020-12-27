Pink Pays Tribute to Son Jameson on His 4th Birthday After COVID Battle

December 2020

Pink paid tribute to her son as he celebrated his 4th birthday after a rocky year that saw them both battle COVID-19. “Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy,” she captioned four photos from his celebration, where the birthday boy dressed as Darth Vader. “There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful. I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy.”