Explaining Herself

“Berlin, I love you,” the singer captioned a July 2019 photo of Willow and Jameson running through the city’s Holocaust Memorial. “And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”