Pregnancies Ashley Tisdale’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Christopher French: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 8 8 / 8 Bare Bump Tisdale pulled up her sweater in a November 2020 mirror selfie captioned, “BAM.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Early Cyber Week Deal: Get These Staple UGG Boots for Under $100 for a Limited Time Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off More News