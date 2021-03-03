Pregnancies Ashley Tisdale’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Christopher French: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 43 mins ago Pregnant Ashley Tisdale. Courtesy Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 14 12 / 14 Baring It All Tisdale showed off her baby bump in February 2021 while posing fully nude. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News