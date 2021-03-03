Pregnancies Ashley Tisdale’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Christopher French: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 54 mins ago Courtesy Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 14 13 / 14 Shore Thing Tisdale took a walk on the beach in March 2021, writing via Instagram: “Almost ready.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News