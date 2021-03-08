Pregnancies

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shows Baby Bump Pics Ahead of Her and Chandler Powell’s 1st Child

By
Chandler Parsons Bindi Irwin Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin Pregnant Bindi Irwin Baby Bump YouTube Channel Welcome
 YouTube
12
11 / 12
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Matching Moment

The Irwin family welcomed fans to their YouTube channel during their February 2021 relaunch.

Back to top