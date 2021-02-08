Pregnancies

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shows Baby Bump Pics Ahead of Her and Chandler Powell’s 1st Child

By
Beach Bump! See Bindi Irwin’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child
 Courtesy of Bindi Irwin/Instagram
10
10 / 10
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Sandy Shot

“Beach day smiles,” Bindi captioned a February 2021 family photo via Instagram.

Back to top