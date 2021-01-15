Pregnancies

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shows Baby Bump Pics Ahead of Her and Chandler Powell’s 1st Child

By
Pregnant Bindi Irwin Cradling Third Trimester Baby Bump
 Courtesy Bindi Irwin/Instagram
6
6 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Smiling Shot

The pregnant star cradled her third trimester bump in January 2021.

Back to top