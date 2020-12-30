Body Positivity

The mom-to-be hit back at body-shamers as she shared a pic of her growing bump on December 29. “I deserve to post this with pride,” she captioned a mirror selfie showing her in her underwear. “I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life. I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy. (Even though I’m 25 weeks and still sick everyday) lol I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness.”

“To all you other Mommy to be’s and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don’t let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!!” she concluded. “Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life! I am so honored I get to be a mom and have a beautiful son in just a few months. Keep smiling and sharing positive vibes, we need more of that in this world!”