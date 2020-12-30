Pregnancies

Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Celebrates 25 Weeks After Bashing Body-Shamers
 Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram
27
27 / 27
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Bump Date

“25 weeks,” Taylor captioned a December 2020 Instagram Story upload. “I love you both so much.”

Back to top