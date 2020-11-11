Pregnancies

Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics

By
Brittany Cartwright Face Mask Pregnant
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
17
17 / 17
podcast
Flash_600x338

Covered Up

The Bravo personality wore a face mask while cradling her baby bump in a November 2020 mirror selfie.

Back to top