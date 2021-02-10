Pregnancies

Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Is ‘Extremely Exhausted and Extremely Annoyed'
 Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram
50
49 / 50
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Cute Kicks

“He’s up,” Taylor captioned a February 2021 Instagram Story video of his baby-to-be kicking. “Hey, buddy.”

Back to top