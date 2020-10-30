Pregnancies Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza October 30, 2020 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 13 12 / 13 Mirror, Mirror Cartwright snapped a mirror selfie in October 2020, her baby bump on display in a black outfit. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Win the Ultimate At-Home Wellness Kit: From a Canopy Humidifier to Coffee, Wine and More Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News