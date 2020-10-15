Pregnancies Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza October 15, 2020 Courtesy Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 10 6 / 10 Mirror Selfie “So in love already,” Taylor wrote via Instagram in September 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News