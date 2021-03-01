Pregnancies

Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics

By
Inside Pregnant Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s California Babymoon
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
65
65 / 65
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Romper Time

Cartwright paired a romper with a denim jacket and white shoes in February 2021.

Back to top