Pregnancies Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram 71 71 / 71 Royalty Taylor celebrated his “queen” in March 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Never Forget! Look Back at Hollywood’s Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News