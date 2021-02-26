Pregnancies Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza February 26, 2021 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 63 60 / 63 Running Errands The Vanderpump Rules alums shopped at Target for their baby boy in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News