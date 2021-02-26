Pregnancies

Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics

By
brittany-cartwrights-baby-bump-album-pics 1
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
63
60 / 63
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Running Errands

The Vanderpump Rules alums shopped at Target for their baby boy in February 2021.

Back to top