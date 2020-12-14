Pregnancies Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza December 14, 2020 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 24 24 / 24 Selfie Time Cartwright showed off her baby bump while wearing a black outfit in December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News