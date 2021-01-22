Third Trimester

Cartwright wore a fitted leopard dress in January 2021 while documenting the final trimester before becoming a mom. “Being pregnant is a trip and even though I have my bad days and days where I can’t leave the bed, I wouldn’t change a thing. Feeling him move around makes my heart so full,” she wrote via Instagram. “I can’t believe in just 12 short weeks I will be a Mom. I am so ready for this next chapter in my life. Let’s go 3rd trimester!! To all you other mommy to be’s and amazing mommas in general, WE GOT THIS!”